University of Houston's men's basketball team returns home after Final Four run

Made great time on the way home... Cougars have just landed at Hobby Airport



Will be loading the bus and heading to Guy V Lewis Development Facility soon#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) April 4, 2021

PROUD of this team!! ❤️ Love each and every person in this picture!! Regardless of how it ended we made History!! Final 4️⃣! We will be back #ForTheCity pic.twitter.com/Pemy9nnBMI — Mikhail McLean 🇧🇸 (@KhailMcLean) April 4, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas -- It wasn't the homecoming they hoped for, but the University of Houston men's basketball team returned home Sunday to a warm welcome and plenty of accolades for a stellar season.The team touched down at Hobby Airport just after 1 p.m. and headed to the Guy V. Lewis Development Facility on campus.The Cougars' sixth Final Four appearance, their first since 1984, ended a season with a 28-4 overall record and a No. 3 ranking in the Coaches Poll and No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll.While Houston may be out of the tournament, their former foes in Baylor keep a Texas connection alive as the Bears face Gonzaga in Monday's NCAA championship game.It's the second trip to the championship for Baylor. The other was in 1948, when the Bears lost to Kentucky 58-42. This is Baylor's first trip to the Final Four since 1950, when only eight teams were in the tournament.