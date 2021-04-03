UH, Baylor two-step into Final Four showdown

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) -- It was never supposed to be easy to get the second-seeded Houston Cougars (28-3) back into the Final Four for the first time in 37 years.The national semifinalists are set to face Baylor in a Saturday afternoon showdown in Indianapolis."I always thought we could," UH head coach Kelvin Sampson said. "But we had to climb the ladder."His team proved him right this week, blowing a 17-point lead before preventing the 12th-seeded Beavers from adding one more surprising result to a Midwest Region bracket beset by upsets.Years of building a once-proud program back to prominence, of putting together a formula that was about way more than flashy offense - it all led to this breakthrough moment for Sampson and the Cougars.This will be Houston's first Final Four since Hakeem Olajuwon and coach Guy Lewis led the Cougars to the 1984 title game, in which they lost to Patrick Ewing and Georgetown.Baylor, the No. 1 seed from the South Region, makes this an all-Texas semifinal. The Bears beat Arkansas 81-72 on Monday night, creating a Final Four matchup of former foes from the now-defunct Southwest Conference.