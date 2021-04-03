march madness

UH, Baylor two-step into Final Four showdown

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston Cougars fans gear up for Baylor Final Four showdown

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) -- It was never supposed to be easy to get the second-seeded Houston Cougars (28-3) back into the Final Four for the first time in 37 years.

The national semifinalists are set to face Baylor in a Saturday afternoon showdown in Indianapolis.

RELATED: Relive the Final Four that birthed UH's 'Phi Slama Jama' run

"I always thought we could," UH head coach Kelvin Sampson said. "But we had to climb the ladder."

His team proved him right this week, blowing a 17-point lead before preventing the 12th-seeded Beavers from adding one more surprising result to a Midwest Region bracket beset by upsets.

Years of building a once-proud program back to prominence, of putting together a formula that was about way more than flashy offense - it all led to this breakthrough moment for Sampson and the Cougars.

SEE ALSO: Why is this Baylor and University of Houston match-up so historic?

This will be Houston's first Final Four since Hakeem Olajuwon and coach Guy Lewis led the Cougars to the 1984 title game, in which they lost to Patrick Ewing and Georgetown.

Baylor, the No. 1 seed from the South Region, makes this an all-Texas semifinal. The Bears beat Arkansas 81-72 on Monday night, creating a Final Four matchup of former foes from the now-defunct Southwest Conference.

RELATED: Mattress Mack sends 150 UH fans to Final Four game this weekend

This story includes reporting from ESPN's Aaron Beard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonuniversity of houstonmarch madnessncaacollege basketballu.s. & worldbaylor
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARCH MADNESS
UH's Justin Gorham has a guardian angel on the hardwood
Relive the 1st of 3 UH 'Phi Slama Jama' Final Fours
The Sampsons aren't the only dad-son duo in UH-Baylor game
How UH basketball went from empty stadiums to packed stands
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 injured in Second Ward shooting when bullet rips through bar wall
Missing fisherman's boat found going in circles in Trinity Bay
Who is Carlo Acutis, the so-called 'patron saint of the internet'?
Plane slams into tree near Pearland airstrip
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
Comfortable temperatures and a few showers for Easter weekend
Amazon acknowledges issue of drivers urinating in empty bottles
Show More
Dell, American Airlines, AT&T weigh in on restrictive election bills in Texas
Mossimo Giannulli released from California prison
UH Final Four run: Here's what life was like in the bubble
Mummy parade planned through streets of Cairo
Chauvin's trial leaves many Black viewers emotionally taxed
More TOP STORIES News