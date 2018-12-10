Fight over missing rabbit lands Friendswood woman in jail

Police say Amy Molander threatened to assault her wife after accusing her of hiding her pet rabbit. (Shutterstock)

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
A fight over a rabbit's whereabouts led police to arrest a woman in Friendswood.

Officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Lost River Drive on Saturday afternoon after Amy Molander, 40, allegedly threatened to hit her wife.

Police say things turned violent after Molander accused the victim of hiding her pet rabbit.

Officers said they also found marijuana pipes, scales and partially-smoked joints inside the woman's home.

Molander is facing charges of assault by threat and possession of drug paraphernalia.
