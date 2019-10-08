Fight over $4 billion in federal flood funds gets personal

13 Investigates first broke the news Friday about Abbott's announcement to give the Texas General Land Office full control of how that money is used, despite Houston hoping to receive some of it directly.
Although the city will likely receive additional help with projects to mitigate against future hurricanes or natural disasters, how much is spent and what contractors are chosen will now be done in Austin - not here.
In a tweet Monday night, Turner called the decision a "money grab by the state to spend it in places outside Houston and Harris County."
The state of Texas has taken over spending federal money for flood mitigation. But the state has failed to expedite previous spending—Houston is still getting money for Ike recovery. This is a money grab by the state to spend it in places outside Houston and Harris County.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) October 8, 2019
From his personal account, Abbott fired back, calling the city out for its slow progress in a separate recovery housing program aimed at helping Harvey storm victims. Despite giving Houston the ability to run its own $1.3 billion Harvey housing program on its town, it's only helped a handful of residents.
Mayor you DEMANDED that Houston get its own allocation of over $1 billion in Fed. funds to rebuild housing.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 8, 2019
You've rebuilt less than 10. Where did all the money go?
During that same time the General Land Office has rebuilt almost 1,000.
The GLO didn't slow you down. You did. https://t.co/QdUJUaPeWJ
The GLO also told 13 Investigates on Tuesday, "It's not a money grab," adding that there are many different entities eligible for funding specifically for large-scale, high impact projects that will benefit the most people, including projects that cross county lines, not just in Houston.
The GLO, who has final approval over all applications, says the city has only submitted 107 Harvey housing applications. The GLO, which is operating a program in 48 counties across the state, has completed construction on 176 homes and has more than 1,355 homes that are underway, according to its latest report.
"Houston and Harris County's lack of movement on Harvey housing recovery is the reason the city and county will not get a direct allocation. Victims need this money. That's why this will go through GLO," Abbott spokesman John Wittman told 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg on Friday.
As thousands of storm victims wait for help, the city has already paid nearly $1.7 million to ICF Incorporated, the group hired to do outreach and case management. Houston's paid an additional $4.6 million to the project manager, APTIM. In August, it ended its contract with APTIM and vowed that progress was coming. But, families say they're still waiting for aid.
Mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee weighed in on Abbott's tweet, saying in a news release:
"From the private citizen to the Governor of Texas, we are fed up with Sylvester Turner's broken promises to the people of Houston. This is not just an issue of incompetence, it's also an issue of character. This mayor has failed us all, especially the victims of Hurricane Harvey. He has also failed to do anything to prepare our city for the next storm. I'm fed up. It's time to start delivering service to Houstonians. Look at what JJ Watt did-through his heroic efforts, 1,200 homes were built while this mayor offers nothing but excuses. I am again calling for an investigation by the Attorney General as to what this mayor has done with the Hurricane Harvey relief funds. Obviously, he hasn't helped anybody. It's time the authorities step in and get some answers."