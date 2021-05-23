fatal shooting

2 people shot near Fifth Ward park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot Sunday morning in a Fifth Ward neighborhood, according to police.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Carroll Oliver Way near Finnigan Park.

It wasn't clear what led to the violence, but someone called 911 to report that they had been shot in the stomach, according to Houston police.

When officers arrived, they found two people had been shot at the location.

One person was transported to a hospital. There was no word on their condition.

It wasn't clear whether the other victim was transported.

This story is developing and will be updated.
