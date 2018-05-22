Fifth grader arrested after 2 students shot with pellet gun at Cleveland elementary school

EMBED </>More Videos

Cleveland ISD officials said a fifth grade student was arrested Monday after shooting two classmates with a pellet gun at school. (Rex Evans/Cleveland ISD Police Chief )

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Police in Cleveland say a fifth grader was arrested after shooting two students on campus with a pellet gun.

A 12-year-old Eastside Elementary School student was taken into custody after the incident on Monday.

A replica semi-automatic pistol pellet gun, backpack and magazine of pellets were confiscated.

The student allegedly shot one classmate in the leg, and another was grazed in the neck and shoulder area.

Police said the student's motive for bringing the gun to school was "to have fun."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school violencepellet gunstudent arrestedtexas newsCleveland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News