Former FIFA referee starts foundation to give back to kids in Sierra Leone

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bundu Hayes has refereed World Cup qualifiers in Africa, and youth soccer games right here in Houston, and uses soccer as a way to give back to those in need in Africa.

You may catch him on Saturday mornings as a referee for youth soccer, but he gets most of his enjoyment with the "Sama Foundation," fulfilling his dying mother's wish.

"She said, 'If there is anything you can do, just give back,'" said Hayes. "The vision is education through sports."

With the help of the Klein Soccer Club, the "Sama Foundation" sends soccer cleats, jerseys, soccer balls and sanitizer to kids in Sierra Leone.

"The soccer league has not been playing. We are trying to kick-start it now," Hayes said. "The shipment will be leaving in the next week, to Sierra Leone."

Bundu has refereed at the very highest level, including some World Cup qualifiers in Africa. When he moved to the states, he knew he had to stay close to the game, which is why he is a referee for youth soccer.

