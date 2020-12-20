Fiery crash closes FM 1960 in Atascocita

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- A rollover crash on FM 1960 East forced the closure of the road in both directions late Sunday morning, authorities said.

It happened near Kings Park Way around 11 a.m., according to the Atascocita Fire Department.

Firefighters were on scene putting out a small vehicle fire that erupted after the impact.

The fire department tweeted a photo from the scene showing crews cleaning the area.

There was no word on the condition of those involved in the crash.

