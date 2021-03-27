Funeral services held today for mom, 3 kids killed in fiery crash

car crash

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother and three children killed in a fiery crash last week will be laid to rest Saturday.

Porsha Branch was driving on FM 2920 near Gosling on March 14 when man believed to be intoxicated slammed into the back of her car, authorities said.

Branch and her 7-month-old son, Drake House, died in the crash. Branch's 2-year-old, Messiah House, and 5-year-old King House later died at a hospital.

A visitation event is set for Saturday at the Community of Faith Church from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

A celebration of life service is scheduled to immediately follow at noon, and burial will take place at Golden Gate Cemetery on Hirsch Road.







Daniel Canada, the man suspected of causing the crash, walked away with scratches and bruises, according to local deputies. He was still in jail without bond on charges of four counts of intoxication manslaughter. He faces life in prison if convicted.
Moments before the crash, investigators say Canada had been pulled over by a Harris County deputy for speeding. The deputy searched his car and confiscated marijuana, according to the sheriff's department, but a release stated the deputy did not believe Canada was drunk.

