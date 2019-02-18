Fetus found in bag near Brooklyn school, authorities investigating

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the details from East New York.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn --
Authorities are investigating after a fetus was found next to a tree in Brooklyn Monday morning.

The gruesome discovery was made just before 7 a.m. at Linden Boulevard and Bradford Street in East New York.

A man reportedly found the fetus, believed to be about 20 weeks and not viable outside the womb, in a bag just steps away from a school.

It was left in the dirt underneath the tree, a bag of bloody clothing reportedly nearby.

"Fetus, just laying there," witness Orlando Reid said. "Just a fetus, uncovered. You could tell it was dead though."

Reid described the shocking discovery made by a neighbor walking his dog.

Veronica Sexton, whose mother lives just across the street, and she says she first noticed what looked like trash in the area on Sunday.

"It's kind of cruel, heartless, actually," she said. "Considering all the trash you see in the city, I never seen this before. I would have never thought it, to see this, hear this, today."

While the medical examiner will determine the cause of death, crime scene investigators spent most of the day at the scene looking for evidence.

They viewed security camera video and talked to neighbors, many of whom wondered how something like this could happen.

"I just hope the person, whoever it is, just gets help, man," Reid said. "Hopefully they get help."

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathNew York CityBrooklynEast New York
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Confrontation during baby's photo shoot on Houston sidewalk
2-year-old dropped off at Houston Fire Station by stranger
Parents dead in murder-suicide at Sugar Land home
Softball coach out of a job after allegedly attacking woman
10 STARS: Santa Fe HS softball honors tragedy victims
Streaming services at the Oscars: Spielberg speaks out
Quinceañera Expo in Houston looking for models to hit the runway
Goat shoes, Croc purse and more fashion trends no one wanted
Show More
JACKPOT: Snow in Las Vegas!
18 trillion gallons of water soak California during storms
Parents arrested after toddler's body found in acid
Sailor in iconic V-J Day Times Square kiss photo dies at 95
Astros start full squad workouts for first time in 2019
More News