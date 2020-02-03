Fetus discovered at north Harris County construction site

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the fetus was found Monday in the 16300 block of the North Freeway.
@HCSOTexas units responded to a call at a construction site located at 16325 North Freeway. A human fetus has been found at the location. Investigators are en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/390cC4eZVU— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 3, 2020
"It's so small, it's hard to see how it's formed," Gonzalez said. "You do see the umbilical cord attached to it. Just at first signs it does appear that it could be."
It is not known how long the fetus had been there or how it got to the location.
Gonzalez said construction workers left Saturday afternoon. When they returned Monday morning, one of the workers located the fetus.
ABC13 spoke to the worker who made the discovery.
"My coworkers and I were talking about how many people are trying to be parents and someone does this," said Raul Larios. "It's unthinkable. Just thinking a responsible person could do this. It's a life. This is a homicide."
Gonzalez said charges could be filed against someone. If it is human remains, his priority, though, is making sure the mother is okay.
Forensic teams removed the fetus from the site. They will determine if the remains are human.
SEE ALSO:
Body found face down in bayou, cause of death unknown
Human bones found at Moncrief Park in Channelview
Human remains found in NE Harris County after dog brings skull to owner, sheriff says
Follow Nick Natario on Twitter and Facebook.