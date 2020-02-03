Fetus discovered at north Harris County construction site

By
An investigation is underway after a fetus was discovered at a construction site in north Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the fetus was found Monday in the 16300 block of the North Freeway.



"It's so small, it's hard to see how it's formed," Gonzalez said. "You do see the umbilical cord attached to it. Just at first signs it does appear that it could be."

It is not known how long the fetus had been there or how it got to the location.

Gonzalez said construction workers left Saturday afternoon. When they returned Monday morning, one of the workers located the fetus.

ABC13 spoke to the worker who made the discovery.

"My coworkers and I were talking about how many people are trying to be parents and someone does this," said Raul Larios. "It's unthinkable. Just thinking a responsible person could do this. It's a life. This is a homicide."

Gonzalez said charges could be filed against someone. If it is human remains, his priority, though, is making sure the mother is okay.

Forensic teams removed the fetus from the site. They will determine if the remains are human.

SEE ALSO:
Body found face down in bayou, cause of death unknown

Human bones found at Moncrief Park in Channelview

Human remains found in NE Harris County after dog brings skull to owner, sheriff says

Follow Nick Natario on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countytexas newsconstructionharris county sheriffs officebody found
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News