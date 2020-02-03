Fetus discovered at construction site

An investigation is underway after a fetus was discovered at a construction site in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the fetus was found Monday at the 16300 block of the North Freeway.

It is not known how long the fetus has been there or how it got to the location.



SEE ALSO:

Body found face down in bayou, cause of death unknown

Human bones found at Moncrief Park in Channelview

Human remains found in NE Harris County after dog brings skull to owner, sheriff says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countytexas newsconstructionharris county sheriffs officebody found
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 1 injured after shooting at TAMU
Judge recommends man arrested by ex-HPD cop be declared "actually innocent"
Winter's not over... Big temperature drop this week
This Ninja blender just went on sale for $99 on Amazon
SPONSORED: Show the love with Chelsey's Valentines fish fillet recipe
Robbers use AR-15 to take down Greenspoint cell phone store
METRO bus hit by gunshots, passenger injured in NW Houston
Show More
Underground: Freeway remodel could bury part of Southwest Fwy
Innocent driver killed in crash, other driver accused of 4th DWI
Save your money: Island in Texas selling for less than $25M
Hundreds of gallons of crude oil spills near Baytown
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus
More TOP STORIES News