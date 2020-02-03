Fetus discovered at construction site in north Harris County, Sheriff says

An investigation is underway after a fetus was discovered at a construction site in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the fetus was found Monday afternoon at the 16300 block of the North Freeway.

It is not known how long the fetus has been there or how it got to the location.



