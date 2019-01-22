Ferrari driver helped by Montgomery Co. roadside program on I-45

EMBED </>More Videos

ROADSIDE RESCUE: Ferrari driver gets help from constable's office

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities in Montgomery County spent part of their weekend getting a Ferrari back on the road.

The Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office posted a photo on Facebook of its motorist assistance program helping the driver of the red sports car on Interstate 45.

The photo shows the sports car stopped on the side of the road, with a constable's deputy pouring gas from a canister into the luxury vehicle.

If anything, the photo shows that the roadside help program comes to the rescue of any vehicle - fast or slow.

From exotic to classic, take a look where Houston's wealthiest store their vehicles
EMBED More News Videos

More than $20 million worth of cars kept at storage.

Here are the 10 basic do-it-yourself car repairs you should know
EMBED More News Videos

10 basic car repairs you should know

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road repairroad safetyMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gunfire erupts outside Village School in west Houston
10 suspects linked to robbery spree on UH campus
Alyssa Milano: 'MAGA hat is the new white hood'
Houston Weather: Another strong cold front blows through tonight
Man shatters deputy's windshield with his head: constable
Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs at wheel
Authorities send warning after man impersonates city worker
Driver who was shot crashes into Spring ISD school bus
Show More
Justin Timberlake hosting Santa Fe HS shooting victim at show
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Suspected drunk driver was leaving bar at time of crash
Think your child may be vaping? There are tests for that
Chris Brown and 2 others arrested for aggravated rape
More News