Authorities in Montgomery County spent part of their weekend getting a Ferrari back on the road.The Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office posted a photo on Facebook of its motorist assistance program helping the driver of the red sports car on Interstate 45.The photo shows the sports car stopped on the side of the road, with a constable's deputy pouring gas from a canister into the luxury vehicle.If anything, the photo shows that the roadside help program comes to the rescue of any vehicle - fast or slow.