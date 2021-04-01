drugs

Fentanyl-laced ecstasy found in Houston

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fentanyl-laced ecstasy found in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Doctors and law enforcement will provide details Thursday morning of their findings of the first fentanyl-laced ecstasy tablets in Houston.

According to a news release, the Houston Forensic Science Center (HFSC) recently found the first tainted ecstasy tablets, also known as XTC. A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will include officials from the HFSC, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, HPD, and Houston's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Persse.

The event will be streamed live on ABC13.com and on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

Wednesday night, Jim Rauh, whose son Tom died from fentanyl poisoning six years ago, sounded the alarm.

"This material is infiltrating our illegal drug supply and poisoning our citizens," he said. "It makes you feel good as it's killing you."

The discovery is part of a concerning trend involving the deadly chemical. With its bright colors and candy-like appearance, ecstasy can look harmless, but when laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, it can be fatal.

READ ALSO: Feds report record drug seizures amid pandemic in Houston

EMBED More News Videos

The Houston division of DEA says enough drugs have made it through Houston to kill half of the population in the United States.



"Finding the fentanyl in something many young people experiment with, and can easily buy on social media, is a game changer," said Rauh. "That means that every time someone takes these illegal pills, they're putting a gun to their head. They're playing Russian roulette, and that's why this keeps getting worse and worse and worse."

The HFSC also reports an 87% increase in fentanyl cases last year. Fentanyl seizures in southeast Texas are way up as well.

According to the DEA, agents seized a whopping 323 kilos (712 lbs) of fentanyl in 2020 compared to 52 kilos (117 lbs) in 2019.

"Which is a 600% increase," Steven Whipple, DEA Special Agent in Charge for the Houston Field Division, told Eyewitness News in January. "That's enough fentanyl to kill half the population in the United States. Two milligrams is enough to OD a person. It's just simple math."

Rauh founded the Families Against Fentanyl organization after his son's death and is pushing the government to declare fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.


He said the fatal shot his son took would have killed 100 people. He fears a fentanyl-laced pill could do the same.


"There's no second chance," he said.

To learn more about Rauh's organization, visit the Families Against Fentanyl website.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonillegal drugscrimedrug bustcrime databaseoverdosedrug addictionprescription drugsdrugcrime preventiondrugs
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUGS
Mom accused of causing 6-year-old's overdose for insurance payout
Why Texas prisons stopped in-person visits and limited mail
Possible fentanyl exposure during overdose call prompts evacuation
Officer accused of stealing drugs gets 87 months in prison
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Train crashes into semi-truck near Houston Heights
Family forced waitresses at bar to perform sex acts, feds say
Mom accused of causing 6-year-old's overdose for insurance payout
Former HFD captain sentenced to 10 years in prison for child porn
Protestors rally outside of Sen. Cruz's house demanding action
Cold front brings in cooler air, wind, and lower humidity
Abbott taps former Texas House aide to rebuilt PUC
Show More
'No Layups' gets into championship mode with UH and UFC
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction
Excuse not to send Watson evidence is Buzbee's 'lamest,' lawyer says
It's Opening Day! But you can't see the Astros at home just yet
Experts react to body cam footage of George Floyd arrest
More TOP STORIES News