WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --FEMA'S Presidential push alert that was scheduled for this week will be pushed back.
Over the weekend, FEMA had announced they would be sending out an alert meant to warn Americans in the event of a national emergency. The alert would be like an AMBER alert.
On Monday, FEMA tweeted that the alert test would be moved due to severe weather across the east coast and the ongoing rescue.
Due to severe weather across much of the East Coast and ongoing response efforts, the national emergency alert test has been postponed to the backup date of Oct. 3, 2018 at 2:18 PM EDT.— FEMA (@fema) September 17, 2018
If you have questions about the test, visit the FAQ at https://t.co/Op8T9AEpiF. pic.twitter.com/S9RYxyfdiv
The National Presidential Alert test scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 20, will now take place Wednesday, Oct. 3.
