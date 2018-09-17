FEMA postpones scheduled Presidential Alert test due to Hurricane Florence

FEMA says it's going to send you an emergency test alert to your phone Thursday.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
FEMA'S Presidential push alert that was scheduled for this week will be pushed back.

Over the weekend, FEMA had announced they would be sending out an alert meant to warn Americans in the event of a national emergency. The alert would be like an AMBER alert.

On Monday, FEMA tweeted that the alert test would be moved due to severe weather across the east coast and the ongoing rescue.


The National Presidential Alert test scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 20, will now take place Wednesday, Oct. 3.

For more details on the emergency alert test, click here.
