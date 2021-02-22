Society

FEMA includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs in Texas' emergency aid

By and
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- FEMA announced federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Texas to help in recovery efforts in areas affected by last week's severe winter storm.

Assistance will include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured losses, and other programs to help residents and business owners recover from the catastrophic storm.

EMBED More News Videos

FEMA is already stepping in to help those in need during this historic winter storm, and there are some helpful tips to help you get the process started. Hit play to hear the information straight from Gov. Greg Abbott.


It's for residents in 77 counties across the state including Harris, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston and Waller county.

Residents can also start applying for assistance by registering online at the Disaster Assistance website, or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

EMBED More News Videos

Acting FEMA administrator Bob Fenton details what the agency is doing to help Texans.



Federal funding has also been made available to certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures.

Houston residents should visit the Houston Emergency website for more updates.

SEE RELATED STORY: FEMA sending 60 generators to Texas after power outages shut down 30 vaccine sites

To apply for FEMA Emergency Aid, you must live in the following 77 counties: Angelina, Aransas, Bastrop, Bee, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Brazoria, Brazos, Brown, Burleson, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Collin, Comal, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, DeWitt, Ellis, Falls, Fort Bend, Galveston, Gillespie, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hood, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Kaufman, Kendall, Lavaca, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Maverick, McLennan, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Nueces, Orange, Palo Pinto, Panola, Parker, Polk, Rockwall, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Scurry, Shelby, Smith, Stephens, Tarrant, Travis, Tyler, Upshur, Van Zandt, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Wharton, Wichita, Williamson, Wilson and Wise counties.

Follow Roxie Bustamante on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonfematexas newswinter stormdisaster reliefhousinggrantweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car meet turns deadly when driver slams into pedestrians
City of Houston lifts boil water notice, other cities not yet clear
Mom of 4 seeks help after spending savings on shelter following storm
Weak cold front brings more sun Monday and Tuesday
Houston grandmother who froze to death suffered from hypothermia
League City man in ICU after trying to fix home pipes
Woman arrested after DUI-related crash kills passenger near Memorial
Show More
'Fish kill' washes dead wildlife ashore in Texas coastal communities
13 Investigates: Year-round storm suffering deserves year-round prep
FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency
Claudia Conway wants to be the next 'American Idol'
Cruz spends the weekend helping residents recover from winter storm
More TOP STORIES News