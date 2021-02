FEMA includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs in Texas' emergency aid

EMBED >More News Videos FEMA is already stepping in to help those in need during this historic winter storm, and there are some helpful tips to help you get the process started. Hit play to hear the information straight from Gov. Greg Abbott.

EMBED >More News Videos Acting FEMA administrator Bob Fenton details what the agency is doing to help Texans.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- FEMA announced federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Texas to help in recovery efforts in areas affected by last week's severe winter storm.Assistance will include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured losses, and other programs to help residents and business owners recover from the catastrophic storm.It's for residents in 77 counties across the state including Harris, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston and Waller county.Residents can also start applying for assistance by registering online at the Disaster Assistance website , or by calling 1-800-621-3362.Federal funding has also been made available to certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures.Houston residents should visit the Houston Emergency website for more updates.To apply for FEMA Emergency Aid, you must live in the following 77 counties: Angelina, Aransas, Bastrop, Bee, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Brazoria, Brazos, Brown, Burleson, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Collin, Comal, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, DeWitt, Ellis, Falls, Fort Bend, Galveston, Gillespie, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hood, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Kaufman, Kendall, Lavaca, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Maverick, McLennan, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Nueces, Orange, Palo Pinto, Panola, Parker, Polk, Rockwall, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Scurry, Shelby, Smith, Stephens, Tarrant, Travis, Tyler, Upshur, Van Zandt, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Wharton, Wichita, Williamson, Wilson and Wise counties.