How to apply for FEMA aid through remote applications

EMBED >More News Videos Like past disasters such as Harvey and Imelda, Houstonians are in for a long recovery. A fund will be able to help those who need relief the most.

Take photos and video of all the damage.

Make a list of the damage.

Be as detailed as possible.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FEMA process can feel overwhelming for Texans. If you've applied for assistance before, such as during Hurricane Harvey, things will be different this year.Marly Maskill is with the nonprofit group SBP . The rebuilding group helps people recover from disasters. They offer agoing through the recovery process.Maskill said due to the pandemic, FEMA applications will be processed remotely.She offered three things you should do to maximum your benefits.Maskill added that if you're denied help, appeal."FEMA really views denials as a start of the conversation. More than likely, it doesn't mean you're not eligible. It just means they need more information, so read carefully your denial letter and reply to FEMA with the requested information that they're looking for," said Maskill. "Disaster recovery can be such a stressful time for so many people. Unfortunately, it's not a quick and easy process. It's very complicated and very long. It's really important to be persistent and advocate for yourself."