How to apply for FEMA aid through remote applications

Marly Maskill is with the nonprofit group SBP. The rebuilding group helps people recover from disasters. They offer a checklist for homeowners going through the recovery process.
Maskill said due to the pandemic, FEMA applications will be processed remotely.
She offered three things you should do to maximum your benefits.
- Take photos and video of all the damage.
- Make a list of the damage.
- Be as detailed as possible.
Maskill added that if you're denied help, appeal.
"FEMA really views denials as a start of the conversation. More than likely, it doesn't mean you're not eligible. It just means they need more information, so read carefully your denial letter and reply to FEMA with the requested information that they're looking for," said Maskill. "Disaster recovery can be such a stressful time for so many people. Unfortunately, it's not a quick and easy process. It's very complicated and very long. It's really important to be persistent and advocate for yourself."
