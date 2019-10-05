FEMA applications open for Imelda victims

Applications for FEMA Individual Assistance for Imelda recovery open Sunday, October 5.
FEMA help comes in a variety of forms for home owners, certain types of renters, and businesses in Harris County.
The application will be open until February 28, 2021.
FEMA assistance cannot duplicate the assistance you receive from your insurance company, but you may receive assistance for items not covered by insurance.
You can apply online at disasterassistance.gov.
Type in your address to see what kind of aid is available in your area.
You can also apply in person at a Disaster Recovery Center or Local Recovery Center to work with a FEMA representative to complete your application.
There are centers located at:
- Kingwood United Methodist Church, 1799 Woodland Hills Drive, Rm K 105, Kingwood, TX 77339. Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Crosby Community Center, 409 Hare Road, Crosby, TX 77532. Saturday 10/5/19, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- IT May Community Center, 2100 Wolf Road, Huffman, TX 77336. Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- CSD Jensen, 9418 Jensen Dr. Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
The application requires your Social Security Number or the SSN of a minor child in the household who is a U.S. Citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien, annual household income, contact information (phone number, mailing address, email address, and damaged home address), insurance information (coverage, insurance company name, etc.), and bank account information (if you are eligible to receive financial assistance, the money can be deposited in your account).
After you complete your application, FEMA will also complete a home inspection.
If you qualify for a grant, FEMA will provide you a check by mail or a direct deposit into your checking or savings account and a letter describing how you are to use the money.
If you are denied, FEMA will provide you a letter explaining why you did not qualify and an opportunity to appeal the decision.
