Essential items provided to Houstonians at Lakewood church giveaway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly two hundred people who either lost their job or have been struggling to make ends meet received some much-needed assistance thanks to Lakewood Church.Lydia Rios said she has been out of work since March, all while being a single mother of four boys, two of whom have disabilities.It hasn't been easy for Rios, but she said she's taking it day-by-day.And on Thursday, she was more than grateful for what came her way.Lakewood Church hosted a giveaway for a select group of residents who have fallen on hard times during the COVID-19 outbreak."Any help that is available for us, we appreciate it. We know it's God showing up, through people here at Lakewood."Visitors received household items, toiletries and a $100 gift card to Kroger. For those that were not able to show up, volunteers dropped off the items and gift cards right to their home.Dr. Paul Osteen said Lakewood is glad to share what they have. "There's a lot of food lack right now, and people in desperate situations. We've been given some gifts and we have some money to distribute. This is what we've been doing."Rios' advice to fellow Houstonians is to "keep smiling. God loves you, and so do we."