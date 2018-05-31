SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Santa Fe ISD awarded $1M grant for school shooting recovery by U.S. Department of Education

EMBED </>More Videos

Santa Fe ISD says security will be tight as students return to the high school for the first time since the May 18 shooting. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
Federal officials are giving a $1 million grant to Santa Fe ISD to help in their recovery efforts following the deadly May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday that the district has been awarded a Project School Emergency Response to Violent (SERV) grant to help provide essential services that will aid in the "healing and recovery process."

"No student, parent or educator should have to experience the trauma suffered by so many at Santa Fe High School and other schools throughout the country," said Secretary DeVos. "Every day, the work of the Federal Commission on School Safety grows more urgent. We continue to focus on identifying proven ways to prevent violence and keep our students safe at school."

DeVos said the grant gives Santa Fe ISD the funding it needs following a significant traumatic event to re-establish a safe environment for students.

The secretary said she and department officials continue to receive briefings on the recovery at Santa Fe High School.

The announcement comes on the heels of Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to offer $120 million in funding to help strengthen school security across Texas.

Gov. Abbott announces $120M in funding for safety action plan at Texas schools
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Abbott announces $120M in funding for safety action plan at Texas schools.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school safetySanta Fe High School shootingstudent safetyu.s. & worldgrantgun violenceWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Ribbons placed around Santa Fe ahead of back to school
Santa Fe ISD adds more protection as school year starts
Santa Fe first responders honored Thursday night at city hall
What Santa Fe HS students will see when school returns
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News