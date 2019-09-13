Federal charges filed against Greenpeace protesters

Mary F Zeiser

Sarah Francis Newman

Cole Taylor Martin

Tyler N McFarland

Shavone Torres

Dakota Paige Schee

Jonathan Butler

Chelcee Price

Piper Werle

Jayden Chayanne Allen

Sydney Lae Cliffard (not in custody to-be-warrant)

Ryan Harris

Zeph Fishlyn

Heidi Nybroten

Christian d Bufford

Heather Glasgow Doyle

Amanda Lee

Mariah De Los Santos

Stephanie Hillman

Brianna Latrell Gibson

Graham Evan Clumpner (not in custody to-be-warrant)

Daniel James Rudie (not in custody to-be-warrant)

Mitchell Wenkus (not in custody to-be-warrant)

Tamura Russel Seiji

David Lynn Mcnew (not in custody to-be-warrant)

Tracye Redd

Richard Alex Sisney

Julie Ann McElvain

David A Rappelet (not in custody to-be-warrant)

Irene Kim

Michael Anthony Hebert

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Federal charges have been filed against 22 people believed to be involved in the day-long protest on the Fred Hartman Bridge.U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick said each activist is charged with one count of aiding and abetting obstruction of navigable waters.The new charge comes hours after Harris County authorities announced state charges against group members.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the activists face individual charges of obstructing critical infrastructure.In addition to the felony charge, the protesters were also charged with criminal trespass and obstructing a highway.Criminal trespass is a Class B misdemeanor. If convicted, those charged could face up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.Of the 31, 11 had to be pulled down from beneath the Fred Hartman Bridge. The operation to remove the group took most of the day Thursday. The last person to be taken was pulled overnight Friday.Those charged are:The protest forced the closure of part of the Houston Ship Channel. The Coast Guard reopened the waterway early Friday morning.The group formed a blockade over the bridge ahead of the third 2020 Democratic debate, forcing the closure of the Houston Ship Channel and snarling traffic in the area.