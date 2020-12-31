community impact newspaper

Dec. 31 Harvey reimbursement deadline arrives for Houston homeowners

By Matt Dulin
HOUSTON, Texas -- Homeowners in the city of Houston have until 5 p.m. today to apply for federal aid set aside for reimbursing repairs for damage sustained in Hurricane Harvey.

The deadline remains in place despite an attempt by U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D-Houston, to seek another one-year extension. The deadline was previously extended a year from Dec. 31, 2019.

"Unfortunately, many residents have yet to receive any reimbursement for these authorized home repair expenses. The jurisdictional dispute and resulting confusion about the process has left many people who are eligible to recover without the means to submit and follow-up on their applications," Fletcher wrote in a Dec. 11 letter to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees the grant program at the federal level.

The city of Houston's homeowner assistance program has been mired in a contentious court battle over whether the Texas General Land Office could intervene and oversee some aspects of the program, including home rebuilding. The case, which made it to a state appeals court, is on hold as the GLO and the city of Houston are working on an agreement, according to court filings.

RELATED: Houston sues state land office over Harvey funds
EMBED More News Videos

Houston is suing the Texas General Land Office and asking a judge to prevent the state agency from taking billions of dollars in disaster relief funds.



"Folks in Houston just need to know, get the application submitted. It doesn't guarantee eligibility, but if they don't get an application in, they can't be considered," GLO spokesperson Brittany Eck said.

Eck said that while the GLO facilitates application compliance with federal guidelines, because Houston received a direct allocation of aid from HUD, it is charged with ensuring eligible homeowners apply. The city was allocated up to $18.5 million toward reimbursements, and GLO allocated an additional $10 million in December.

As of Dec. 21, the city of Houston has had 114 homeowner reimbursement applications processed with about $2 million in aid disbursed, according to figures provided by the GLO.

The GLO managed the same program across 48 counties, distributing $85 million in reimbursements to close to 3,000 applicants. Likewise, Harris County managed its process for residents outside Houston city limits, doling out $50 million, Eck said.

The Houston application form is available at recovery.houstontx.gov/hoap.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.

SEE ALSO:
Houstonian moves in after GLO rebuilds Harvey-damaged home
EMBED More News Videos

A Harvey storm victim in northeast Houston moved into his newly-built home after the Texas General Land Office announced its new program.


13 Investigates: State starts Harvey recovery program amid Houston's slow progress
EMBED More News Videos

The Texas General Land Office is moving forward with plans to take over parts of Houston's Harvey recovery program as the city helps just 80 residents.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfloodingdisaster reliefhurricane harveycommunity impact newspaperhouston floodhurricanestorm damage
COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER
Clear Lake resident's Christmas dream comes to life in print
SW Houston neighborhoods see 20% increase in average income
League City mayor out of hospital after COVID-19 battle
Texas DMV announces end date for registration requirements
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado Watch issued for Houston area until 3 p.m.
Happy New Year's Eve! World says 'goodbye' to 2020
Housewife who stabbed husband 193 times released from prison
Pregnant woman fires at least 20 shots at man in N Harris Co.
Breakdown of when & where to get COVID-19 vaccine in Houston
Heavy snow expected in parts of Texas with strong cold front
25-year-old dad charged in S. Braeswood crash that injured kids
Show More
Fired worker deliberately spoiled vaccine, health system says
Sportmix pet food recalled for potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin after 28 dogs die
Oatmeal Creme Pies now available in cereal form
Tips for consolidating your debt in the New Year
TABC will investigate social distancing complaints on NYE
More TOP STORIES News