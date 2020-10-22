Coronavirus

FDA approves Gilead's remdesivir to treat COVID-19

By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN
The US Food and Drug Administration approved remdesivir for the treatment of coronavirus infection, the drug's maker, Gilead Sciences, said Thursday.

The drug, sold under the brand name Veklury, has been used under emergency use authorization. It is the first drug to be approved for treating Covid-19.

"In the United States, Veklury is indicated for adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kg) for the treatment of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization," the company said in a statement.

"Veklury should only be administered in a hospital or in a healthcare setting capable of providing acute care comparable to inpatient hospital care."

Earlier this month, a World Health Organization-sponsored global study found remdesivir did not help patients survive or even recover faster, but a US study found the infused drug shortened recovery time for some patients by about a third.

EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at the difference between two types of coronavirus tests, a diagnostic test and an antibody test.



The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdacoronavirusprescription drugspharmaceuticalsu.s. & world
RELATED
Study: Remdesivir has little to no effect on COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
HISD teachers call in sick to protest over COVID-19
Texas woman dies from COVID-19 on airplane, officials say
HISD schools reopen with changes for future closures
Camp Paquatuck's traditional walk has been converted into a drive-thru experience amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chilling video surfaces of man accused of killing young wife
HISD teachers call in sick to protest over COVID-19
HS student claims she was beaten by officers over face mask
Texas woman dies from COVID-19 on airplane, officials say
Grief-stricken HFD gives testimonials about fallen investigator
ABC13 to host town hall honoring Crime Stoppers of Houston
Puppy born with rare green fur in Italy
Show More
More than 700 jobs are available in the Houston area
1 of the charges dismissed against Derek Chauvin
Midtown bar temporarily loses license in wake of deadly shooting
Fiancee of fallen HPD sergeant speaks exclusively with ABC13
Short, repeated interactions could also spread COVID-19: CDC
More TOP STORIES News