Parents in Fort Bend ISD got a look Monday night at what changes could be made to make their children's schools safer.FBISD Police Chief David Rider presented to the Board of Trustees the security measures being discussed by the district's Safety Advisory Committee.The committee is made up of 40 people including students, teachers, parents and law enforcement. It was formed after the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.The issues became more emotional, said Chief Rider, when 10 people were killed and 13 others were wounded at Santa Fe High School, only 30 miles away.On the table as extra security measures are supplemental door locks, ID badges, fencing around schools and metal detectors at entrances.Each machine and accompanying wand costs about $4,100. Two people would have to operate the machine and each school would need multiple metal detectors.There would be a need for additional staff as well as police officers, according to the chief. It was the first time he's reported the committee's discussions to the full board."The goal of the committee right now is to take these ideas, come to a consensus as a committee as to what we want to focus on and then prioritize those," Rider said. "That would be something that we would take back to the board because there is capital outlay."The tangible items like fencing and metal detectors could cost as much as $8 million.The board is not expected to vote on any security changes for a couple months.