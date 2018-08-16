A new sketch has been released of a man the FBI wants to talk to.He is believed to have critical information about a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.The man, who they're calling John Doe 40, was seen with a child in a video made before October 2017.Anyone who has information about the man is asked to call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).This individual is being sought as part of the FBI's Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives, which are partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.