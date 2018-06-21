The FBI has issued a warning to travelers after seeing a growing number of sexual assault cases on commercial airline flights.The agency is reporting a 66 percent increase in cases from 2014 to 2017, but it says the actual number of cases could be much higher.Many of the assaults happen on flights when the cabin is dark, and the victim is asleep.The FBI launched a campaign earlier this year called Be Air Aware.It's asking people to come forward if they may have been victims.