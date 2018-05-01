FBI searching for serial bank robber targeting Houston's west side

The Houston FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a serial bank robber suspected of three bank robberies in Houston's west side.The suspect robbed two banks in February, and then disappeared, which police say is unusual.The latest robbery was reported on Monday at the Bank of Texas located in the 1200 block on Memorial Drive.Police say surveillance video captured pictures showing the man wearing the same dark-colored sweater spotted in previous robberies.In all instances, police say that the suspect entered the bank and threatened the teller by claiming he had a gun, and demanded cash.In the February robberies, the suspect reportedly fled on foot. However, in the latest robbery the suspect was spotted leaving the bank in a silver Lexus RX 950 with no license plate.The robber is described as a black male in his late 20s or 30s, approximately 5'6" to 5'9" and thinly built.During all robberies, the suspect wore a black baseball cap and a black embellished zip-up jacket. He has also been seen wearing diamond earnings and high top sneakers.Anyone with information is asked to call police.