FBI searching for man who robbed 3 banks in 5 weeks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI is now seeking the public's help in identifying a man they've dubbed as a "routine robber."

Agents say the man hit up the Comerica Bank on FM 1960 in north Houston Thursday.

He handed the teller a threatening note demanding cash.

Officials say this was the man's third bank robbery in the past five weeks.

If you have any information regarding the man or the incidents, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers will offer a reward of up to $5,000.
