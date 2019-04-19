Missing Crystal Lake boy Andrew 'AJ' Freund: Search for missing 5-year-old continues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5258167" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police are asking for your help to find a missing 5-year-old boy.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Illinois -- The search continues Friday for a 5-year-old boy missing from Crystal Lake.Andrew "AJ" Freund's parents said they last saw him Wednesday evening. Thursday police went in and out of 5-year-old Andrew's home in Crystal Lake and the FBI joined the search.AJ was last seen at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night when his parents told police he went to bed, but by Thursday morning, he was missing, police said.Law enforcement from several agencies searched the neighborhood with trained dogs and FBI agents were seen leaving with what appeared to be items from the home. Teams on Crystal Lake used sonar equipment in an effort to locate the boy.The neighborhood is worried and shaken."We don't know if he wandered out. That was the first thought - did he wander out? But nobody's seen him, so nobody has any clue whatsoever," said neighbor Janelle Butler.Police said they didn't issue an Amber Alert because they could not confirm that a kidnapping had occurred. However, investigators are calling AJ's home a crime scene.It's believed AJ's parents are still with police.AJ has short, blond hair and is approximately 3'5", weighing 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Mario sweatshirt and black sweatpants.Anyone with information about the child's location is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. In addition, anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).