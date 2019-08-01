Gilroy Shooting: FBI, police to give update on Garlic Festival investigation

GILROY, Calif. -- The FBI and police are expected to give an update on their investigation into Sunday's mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival today.
Law enforcement agencies will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. at police headquarters.
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose is also planning to give an update at 2 p.m. One of the victims, Brynn Ota-Matthews, is expected to be released from the hospital today. Six victims remain hospitalized from gunshot wounds.
The 19-year-old gunman who opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival was "kind of a loner" and much of his life was shrouded in mystery, an FBI official said as investigators searched for a motive.
Police believe Santino William Legan fired randomly Sunday, killing three people, after cutting through a fence to get into the annual Northern California food festival. Officers patrolling the popular event responded within a minute and killed him.
Legan attended high school in Gilroy in his senior year and was recently living in Nevada, where he purchased two guns - the AK-47-style semi-automatic rifle he used in the attack and a shotgun that was found in his car near the festival, authorities said.
"We understand him to be kind of a loner," said Craig Fair, deputy special agent in charge of the FBI's San Francisco Division. "People who act alone are exceptionally dangerous because they ... may not communicate their plans, intentions, mindset - they may not impart that on other people."
There's been a lot of speculation out there about the suspect's motive. The FBI said they still have not determined any links to ideology. However, there are reports circulating of the shooter having books that have been linked to white nationalist groups.
Authorities have now searched a vehicle and two residences connected to the 19-year-old shooter. The FBI confirmed that some literature and writings have been found and that agency profilers have been dispatched to Gilroy to make sense of the evidence.
Christmas Hill Park, the site of the Garlic Festival shooting, is still blocked off with police combing through acres of land.
Still, that has not stopped people from dropping by the site, some to leave flowers and teddy bears. One group dropping off cookies had a simple message: "Thank you for keeping us safe."
When asked why he felt the need to bring his family there, Gilroy resident Lee Guerrero said, "Just to kinda show our support. Not just to the local law enforcement but to everybody."
Some vendors have also been allowed to return to pick up their vehicles as police shrink the crime scene, day-by-day.
Anyone needing to pick up their vehicle should meet at Antonio Del Buono Elementary School. There are only two lots where cars will be released from today. The first is the Volunteer Lot on West 10th Street, the second lot is the Parkside Lot south of Miller Avenue. Investigators want to make it clear access will not be granted to other parking lots or to the park itself, and that only vehicles will be released. To get your car back you'll need a valid driver's license, proof of registration and insurance prior to the release of the vehicle.
Tonight a candlelight vigil is planned at 7 p.m. in Downtown Gilroy.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
