INVESTIGATION

FBI joins in search at Sims Bayou where body was found

Police and FBI back at the scene of where a dead body was found.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The FBI has joined in an investigation where a body was found near a bayou in southwest Houston. Officers and agents are back out at the scene, two days after the original discovery.

On Wednesday, Houston police found a body in a wooded area near West Fuqua, just east of South Post Oak.

For more than six hours, detectives were quietly searching along Sims Bayou with the Harris County Medical Examiner at the scene.

Police called this a "self-initiated patrol stop," meaning an officer came across something suspicious or somebody flagged him down.

Police have not told us how long the body has been there or whether they know the person's identity.

RELATED: Police discover body in 'shallow grave' at Sims Bayou
Neighbors on edge as police search of woods near Sims Bayou for more than six hours.

