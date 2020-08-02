NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI headquarters in San Antonio is warning members who were tested for COVID-19 at a health care facility in New Braunfels in the last several weeks.
SEE RELATED STORY: FBI warns of fraudulent COVID-19 antibody tests
Authorities said they have reason to suspect the COVID-19 tests administered at Living Holistic Healthcare should not have been used to diagnose or rule out an active infection.
Individuals who were tested at the facility are asked to contact the FBI at (210) 225-6741, prompt #1, or online on the FBI website.
They are also encouraged to contact their primary care physician, local health department, free-standing ER or nearby urgent care facility for re-testing.
SEE RELATED STORY: Scammers using fake antibody test to steal information, FBI warns
The video above is from a previous story.
FBI warns people tested for COVID-19 at New Braunfels healthcare facility
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News