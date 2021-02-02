FBI agents shot serving warrant in child exploitation case in Florida, source says

By Mike Balsamo and Terry Spencer, Associated Press
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that multiple FBI agents were shot while serving the warrant, and that the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise after the shooting, as a suspect reportedly remained barricaded inside the home.

Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in a middle-class neighborhood of single family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings. Hours later, Sunrise Police urged residents of Water Terrace to remain inside their homes while law enforcement blocked the entrances to their community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridashootingfbiinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land now taking vaccine applications
Vaccine pre-registration opens for Fort Bend Co. residents
Massive water leak flows for hours near 8th Wonder Brewery
Third Ward residents told they need to vacate apartments
3 cold fronts are coming for Houston
New data cites 2 reasons why crime in US increased drastically
Abbott in state address: Texas on 'comeback' from pandemic
Show More
Houston teen rescued from human trafficking in Louisiana
Mayor Turner to host ceremony for new incubator in Midtown
'Watch Me' rapper Silento charged with murder, police say
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she is sexual assault survivor
Here's a recap of the news for Tuesday, Feb. 2
More TOP STORIES News