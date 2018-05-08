FBI conducts raid on health care agency in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There is an ongoing federal investigation at Vital Ambulatory Healthcare agency on Harwin.

Houston's FBI team responded to the 6000 block of Harwin around 1:00 p.m.

According to reports from the FBI, officials are conducting a lawful search at the healthcare agency. The reason for the search is unknown.

Vital Ambulatory Healthcare Inc. is a modern home health care agency, which offers nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech pathology, medical social and home health aide.
