FBI asks deer hunters to check video devices in search of kidnapped teen

FBI makes plea to deer hunters in efforts to find missing girl.

By
LUMBERTON, North Carolina --
The FBI is asking North Carolina deer hunters to check their video recording devices to see if they have images that could help find Hania Aguilar, the 13-year-old kidnapped from her home in Lumberton on Nov. 5.

"It is vitally important we find every piece of video that may help us determine the exact movements of the stolen SUV from Rosewood Mobile Home Park to Quincey Drive where it was found on November 8," said FBI spokesperson Shelley Lynch in a statement.

Eyewitnesses said a man kidnapped Hania in her family's Ford Expedition. The vehicle was later recovered without any sign of Hania. The FBI has been asking homeowners and business owners to check video surveillance systems for clues and is now expanding the request to hunters.

TIMELINE: Hania Aguilar has been missing since Nov. 5

The FBI is hoping to find video from Highway 41/Elizabethtown Road and any side streets, especially Popes Crossing Road, Wire Grass Road, and Lovett Road in Robeson County.

"Let us determine whether or not the footage you have can provide us with any investigative clues," said Lynch.

FBI Agents, SBI agents, and Lumberton Police detectives searched more areas on foot this week, using drones and a specially trained dog.

If you have helpful information or video, please call the tip line at 910-272-5871.
