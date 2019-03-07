Police search for possible bodies dumped at former Clear Lake Golf Course

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police investigation is centering on a portion of Exploration Green, the park that was formerly the Clear Lake Golf Course.Houston police investigators spent several hours at the scene, just off Reseda.A large space has been blocked off by crime scene tape, and sources tell ABC13 they are investigating possible bodies dumped in the area.Members of the Houston police gang unit are said to be part of the investigation.Officials stress there is no immediate danger to the public.