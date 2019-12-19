Faulty water heater almost burns down house

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters told ABC13 a malfunctioning water heater almost burned down a house on Hahlo Street in northeast Houston overnight.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Randy Wilson is a master plumber with Abacus Plumbing. Wilson told ABC13 a water heater should be serviced every year.

"If it's in a place that you can't look at it on a regular basis, I would say 10 years is probably what you'd consider a lifetime on it," said Wilson. "They can overheat if they're not maintained. You wouldn't know that until you are sometimes too late. They can be maintained in the wrong manner. The wrong people taking care of them can cause trouble."

Abacus, like other companies, offers a service for preventive maintenance. For more information, visit their website..

