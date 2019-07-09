Man gets off clean after being suspected of stealing $1,200 from family business

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A small business owner is sharing a word of warning to always keep an eye on valuables after she claims more than $1,000 was stolen from her.Palava Family Entertainment is located at 3240 Spring Cypress Road and has been operating for three years.Chantal Cashi and her husband Larry own the business."As soon as I noticed the money was missing, we came straight back down here that evening and we went through the video," Cashi said.The woman says she had just come back from vacation and was back at work when the money went missing.She realized on July 1 that $1,200 in cash was taken from her purse.The purse was left on a desk inside of an office at Palava.Cashi claims security camera footage from June 30 shows the only suspicious activity that their cameras have captured.A man, woman and child enter the business, but nobody is at the front desk."I had gone into the kitchen to help with a big food order," Cashi said.A few moments later, the man is seen walking behind the front desk and he pokes his head into an office that is clearly marked, "employees only."He goes in and is out of view from the camera before walking back out approximately 20 seconds later."He had no business being in my office," Cashi said. "This is actually a family who has been at Palava previously."The incident was reported to deputies with Precinct 4 and the agency tells ABC13 Eyewitness News that because there were no cameras in the office capturing the man taking anything, they cannot arrest him.