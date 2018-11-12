Family of Blake Thomas raising money in Houston to buy his tombstone

One year ago, a Blake Thomas was shot and killed. Today, his father is washing cars in the cold in hopes of raising money for Blake's tombstone.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Today, more than a year after a teen's murder, a heartbroken family is still seeking justice for their loved one.

Blake Thomas, 18, was shot at a Greenspoint apartment complex, and relatives say police have never taken the suspect into custody.

The Thomas family braved the cold weather for a community car wash, hoping to raise money for a headstone for Blake's grave.

The family says they know the cold, wet weather isn't in their favor, but that nothing will stop them from honoring Blake.

A GoFundMe has been started to help raise the money.
