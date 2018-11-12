HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Today, more than a year after a teen's murder, a heartbroken family is still seeking justice for their loved one.
Blake Thomas, 18, was shot at a Greenspoint apartment complex, and relatives say police have never taken the suspect into custody.
The Thomas family braved the cold weather for a community car wash, hoping to raise money for a headstone for Blake's grave.
The family says they know the cold, wet weather isn't in their favor, but that nothing will stop them from honoring Blake.
A GoFundMe has been started to help raise the money.