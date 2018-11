Today, more than a year after a teen's murder, a heartbroken family is still seeking justice for their loved one.Blake Thomas, 18, was shot at a Greenspoint apartment complex , and relatives say police have never taken the suspect into custody.The Thomas family braved the cold weather for a community car wash, hoping to raise money for a headstone for Blake's grave.The family says they know the cold, wet weather isn't in their favor, but that nothing will stop them from honoring Blake. GoFundMe has been started to help raise the money.