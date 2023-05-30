The man was going to give the child back to his ex when deputies say the father and the woman's new boyfriend got into a fight.

Man shot and killed when ex came to pick up their child at NW Harris County apartment, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father was shot and killed in the parking lot of his apartment complex during a custody exchange in northwest Harris County, deputies said.

The father was meeting with his ex and her new boyfriend at about 10:20 p.m. Monday at the Azul Apartments off TC Jester. Deputies said the victim was going to give the child back to the mother when deputies say the two men got into a fight.

That's when the new boyfriend shot the ex and took off with his girlfriend and the baby.

Now, authorities want to speak with the mother and her boyfriend to get their side of what happened.

It's unclear who brought the gun and what exactly happened.

"We're looking at surveillance video to get a better idea as to what happened. We're also interviewing witnesses out here as well. This investigation is ongoing," Sgt. Sidney Miller said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office hasn't released any details about the mother and her new boyfriend.

