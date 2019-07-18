Father says 'aggressive' driver threw metal object into back of truck carrying 2 sons

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A northeast Houston father says his sons could have been killed during an alleged road rage incident caught on video.Clyde Wright says someone threw a metal object into the truck that was carrying his sons as they were riding down a road near FM-2100 and Highway 90 in Crosby Monday afternoon."What could have happened to my sons?" asked Wright. "Because, at the rate of speed that they were going, and for them to be sitting still and just for him to throw it and go through the back window, if it would've hit my son or their friend in the back, it could've easily killed one of them."Wright says his 21- and 23-year-old sons left work around 4:30 p.m.He says one of his sons told him another driver in a black truck became aggressive after attempting to merge into traffic.Neither of Wright's sons were hurt, but the back window of the truck they were in was busted."I mean, they have no care for life," said Wright.A video shot during the alleged incident appears to show the driver of the black truck hanging out of their window before the object was thrown."I prefer to have these guys captured, because who is to say it won't happen again?" said Wright.The sheriff's office told ABC13 Eyewitness News they're investigating this case.They're asking anyone with information to contact deputies.