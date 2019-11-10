Father of woman killed by police officer in her Fort Worth home dies of heart attack

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The father of a black woman fatally shot by a white police officer inside her Fort Worth, Texas, home has died.

SEE MORE: Officer opens fire, kills woman inside her Texas home as she played video games with her nephew

A spokesman for Marquis Jefferson, Bruce Carter, tells the Dallas Morning News that the father of Atatiana Jefferson suffered a heart attack and died Saturday night at a Dallas hospital. Carter tells KDFW that Jefferson "just couldn't get back from what happened with his daughter."

The 28-year-old Jefferson was killed last month after police went to her home for a welfare check. The Fort Worth officer, Aaron Dean, was charged with murder after resigning from the force.

RELATED: Fort Worth police officer who killed woman in her own home charged with murder

After his daughter's death, Marquis Jefferson sought a temporary restraining order to gain control over the funeral arrangements from his daughter's aunt. A deal was eventually reached and the funeral was rescheduled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort worthofficer involved shootingtexaswoman killedwelfareu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Paralyzed woman saved by firefighters in north Harris County
Houston weather: Warmer Sunday, but arctic chill arrives this week
ASTROWORLD fans trampled during festival opening: HFD
Eagle Scout creates 'Hope Kits' for the homeless in Houston
Gender reveal stunt led to plane crash in Texas
Jewelry store owner shoots suspects after smash-and-grab attempt
Mother charged with murder in drunk driving crash, son killed
Show More
Woman charged with harassing child with genetic disorder
Dad fights back against peeping tom found outside teen's room
Cops help veteran walking 100 miles to doctor's appointment
Halloween horror: Child bites into razor while eating candy
Popeyes employee slams woman after she allegedly says racial slur
More TOP STORIES News