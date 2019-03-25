Father of Sandy Hook shooting victim Avielle Richman found dead of apparent suicide outside Newtown town hall

NEWTOWN, Connecticut -- The father of one of the 20 children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was found dead of an apparent suicide in front of a Newtown municipal building, authorities confirmed Monday.Police say 49-year-old Jeremy Richman, the father of Avielle Richman, took his own life outside Edmond Town Hall, located on Main Street in Newtown, where he reportedly had an office.He is the founder of the "Avielle Foundation," an organization with the mission of preventing violence and building compassion by seeking a better understanding of brain health.His body was found around 7 a.m. Monday."The death appears to be a suicide, but police will not disclose the method or any other details of the death only to state the death does not appear suspicious," Newtown police said in a press release.The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the death."This is a heartbreaking event for the Richman family and the Newtown community as a whole," police Lieuteant Aaron Bahamonde said. "The police department's prayers are with the Richman family right now, and we ask that the family be given privacy in this most difficult time."Senator Chris Murphy said Richman "was with me in my office two weeks ago, excited as could be about the Avielle Foundation's latest amazing work.""My god. This is awful, horrible, devastating news," Murphy tweeted. "Jeremy was a good friend and an unceasing advocate for better research into the brain's violence triggers."Richman's death comes just days after the apparent suicides of two Parkland, Florida, area teenagers.If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.