Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Houston's south side where a man was killed near Cloverland Park.Police said the victim was with at least three friends at the park where they stopped to use the restroom around 2 a.m.They were approached by two men wearing masks.Police said one of suspects stole a purse, fired shots and took off in a dark colored SUV with the other masked man.One of the friends, who was shot, was taken to Reed Road and Scott Street where they called for help, but the man died.Eyewitness News interviewed one of the victims who said the man who was shot was her friend and has three children.No arrests have been made.