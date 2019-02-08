Father kills himself near deputies after taking his 3-year-old daughter from a home in NE Harris Co.

Father kills himself after domestic violence incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One man is dead after a domestic dispute between a couple in northeast Harris County.

Deputies told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the 27-year-old man broke into his former girlfriend's home on Scenic Court Cave.

Authorities said the man forced himself into the woman's home and took their 3-year-old child.

An hour later, deputies arrived and spotted the man, his child and a friend inside of a truck.

Before deputies could reach the truck, the father stepped out and started walking towards the home leaving the 3-year-old, and another man inside the vehicle.

Deputies asked the man to come out of the home, but instead, he turned and shot himself in the head.

The father died from his injuries, but the child was not harmed.
