Baytown father killed when truck slams into brand new motorcycle

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area father is dead after being hit by a truck while driving his brand new motorcycle overnight, police say.

Baytown Police say the man, a father of a 2-year-old, was riding his brand new motorcycle southbound on W. Baker around 11:30 p.m., going to the store for food.

That's when police say a man driving a pickup truck northbound on W. Baker attempted to make a left turn onto Hemlock and slammed into the motorcyclist.

The victim was taken to the hospital where authorities say he later died.

Baytown police took the driver of the pickup truck into custody and are working to determine if he was intoxicated.

If it is discovered he was intoxicated at the time of the crash, he would face intoxication manslaughter charges.

Authorities say the driver had just gotten the motorcycle Wednesday.
