Father killed during fight with son in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities believe a man was fighting with his adult son when he was killed Sunday night in southeast Houston.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. outside of a home in the 5300 block of Keystone.

Authorities say the victim, who was in his 50s or 60s, had an injury to his neck, but they're not sure how he died.

According to officials, he and his son, believed to be at least 30 years old, were in a fight that led to the father's death.

Police interviewed the son, but it's not clear if charges will be filed.

Last week, Houston police warned the number of domestic violence cases are on the rise since the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic began.

