HPD: Father killed, 16-year-old boy injured during shooting in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a father dead and a teenage boy in the hospital.

According to police, the man and the 16-year-old boy were shot at an apartment complex during an apparent altercation.

The man then got into a car and crashed into a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of Maltby near Navigation.

Moments later, investigators say a 16-year-old boy showed up at a nearby fire station with a gunshot wound.

The teen's shooting was determined to be related to the same incident.
