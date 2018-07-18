Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a father dead and a teenage boy in the hospital.According to police, the man and the 16-year-old boy were shot at an apartment complex during an apparent altercation.The man then got into a car and crashed into a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of Maltby near Navigation.Moments later, investigators say a 16-year-old boy showed up at a nearby fire station with a gunshot wound.The teen's shooting was determined to be related to the same incident.