Atascocita father joins search for man accused of sexually assaulting his daughter

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- A manhunt is underway for 31-year-old Daniel Baquer, who's wanted for sexual assault of a child under 14, along with aggravated assault.The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force is actively looking for him.The father of the alleged sexual assault victim is also taking action.He and others passed out flyers in Atascocita Thursday afternoon hoping someone comes forward."My child was 13 years-old," Billy Starks said. "I allowed him to move into my home because he didn't have a place to stay. I gave him a job. He took advantage of my 13-year-old daughter."After the assault, Billy says he got angry. He shot Baquer four times in 2015. He spent time in jail for the crime and says he's now on probation.He said he's done his time and he wants Baquer to do the same. He's out and determined to get justice for his daughter."You can't explain it until you've been in that situation, and I hope nobody is in that situation," Starks said. "I blamed myself for years."Baquer also faces two other aggravated assault charges, including an incident from June where he alleged punched a stranger who was checking on a woman's well-being that was with Baquer.He was charged last month in that case and now has a warrant out for his arrest.The Gulf Coast Task Force says they're getting lots of tips and checking out each lead. They say they believe Baquer is being helped by people that know him, and say those that help will be charged with harboring a fugitive."It's time to get him caught and justice for my daughter," Starks said.