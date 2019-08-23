Atascocita father joins search for man accused of sexually assaulting his daughter

By
ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- A manhunt is underway for 31-year-old Daniel Baquer, who's wanted for sexual assault of a child under 14, along with aggravated assault.

The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force is actively looking for him.

The father of the alleged sexual assault victim is also taking action.

He and others passed out flyers in Atascocita Thursday afternoon hoping someone comes forward.

"My child was 13 years-old," Billy Starks said. "I allowed him to move into my home because he didn't have a place to stay. I gave him a job. He took advantage of my 13-year-old daughter."

After the assault, Billy says he got angry. He shot Baquer four times in 2015. He spent time in jail for the crime and says he's now on probation.

EMBED More News Videos

Daniel Baquer is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14.



He said he's done his time and he wants Baquer to do the same. He's out and determined to get justice for his daughter.

"You can't explain it until you've been in that situation, and I hope nobody is in that situation," Starks said. "I blamed myself for years."

Baquer also faces two other aggravated assault charges, including an incident from June where he alleged punched a stranger who was checking on a woman's well-being that was with Baquer.

He was charged last month in that case and now has a warrant out for his arrest.

The Gulf Coast Task Force says they're getting lots of tips and checking out each lead. They say they believe Baquer is being helped by people that know him, and say those that help will be charged with harboring a fugitive.

"It's time to get him caught and justice for my daughter," Starks said.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atascocitasex abuse against childrensex assaultmanhunt
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen charged with murder in deadly Richmond park shooting
Travis Scott kicks off Netflix doc with Houston pop-up
KIPP co-founder calls his firing a 'cruel betrayal'
10 school threats in Houston in just one week
Richwood baby flown to Houston hospital after near drowning
Soaking storms roll in from the Gulf Friday morning
Bond denied for prominent attorney on federal crime charges
Show More
$50M grant awarded to University of Houston by anonymous donor
15-year-old boy missing for 3 days in north Houston
#ChickenWars: Whataburger picks best chicken sandwich
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
RG3's mansion on Lake Conroe has a waterfall and movie theater
More TOP STORIES News